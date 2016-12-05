GM on pace for record sales in China after strong November

  • Updated December 5, 2016, 2:57 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

GM is still rolling in China.

General Motors is on track to set a new sales record in China this year after posting a record-setting November in the world's largest car market.


GM announced on Monday that its deliveries jumped 7 percent to 371,740 units in China last month, setting an all-time November sales record for the company. GM's Cadillac, Buick and Baojun brands all set new sales records for the month.

Thanks to that strong November, GM's year-to-date sales stand at 3,435,788 units, marking an 8.5 percent increase during the same period in 2015. With just one month to go, GM is confident it will set a new sales record for China this year.

"With less than a month to go, we are on track for record sales in 2016," said GM Executive Vice President and GM China President Matt Tsien. "All recently launched products, such as the new-generation Buick GL8 and Baojun 310, have gotten off to a very good start of deliveries."

Cadillac's sales jumped 70 percent to 13,476 deliveries in November. Last month was the fifth straight month that Cadillac posted sales gains of at least 50 percent. As a result, Cadillac has topped 100,000 sales in China for the first time in the brand's history.

Buick, meanwhile, saw a more modest growth of 1.5 percent, but sales still hit a record mark of 109,495 units. The Excelle GT was Buick's most popular nameplate for the month with 36,000 units delivered.

The Baojun brand saw its sales increase by 28 percent to 74,779. Wuling remained GM's best selling brand in China despite a 0.2 percent drop in sales to 121,566 units.

  

