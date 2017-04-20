GM plant taken over by Venezuelan authorities

  • April 20, 2017, 7:58 am
  • Apr 20, 2017, 7:58 am
  •         by Byron Hurd

The facility was seized by the Venezuelan government Wednesday.

The General Motors Venezoala (GMV) production facility in Valencia, Venezuela was seized yesterday by government authorities, prompting GM to call on its local workforce to stay home.

The GMV plant, along with associated assets such as bank accounts and production equipment, are no longer under the company's control. AP is reporting that vehicles and other property may also have been removed from the facility.

"GMV is taking all legal measures within its reach in order to protect the rights of its workers and their property," the company said in a statement.

According to UPI, GM has told its local employees not to go to work. With GMV's bank accounts outside of the company's control, it does not have the means to pay them.

According to the wire service, a local media outlet has indicated that justification for the seizure may have originated with a lawsuit filed against GM "[...] by a former landowner in Maracaibo."
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Porsche Panamera gets tuned by Techart

Tuner Techart has released a heavily modified second-generation Porsche Panamera. The love-it-or-hate-it-look includes a new front bumper with bigger air dams, a wide-body kit, and a huge spoiler out back.   

 22m

Short-wheelbase Honda Pilot in the works?

Honda will introduce a short-wheelbase variant of the Pilot next year, according to industry publication Ward's Auto. A more affordable, five-seater Pilot will help Honda increase its share of the crossover segment.   http://bit.ly/2oT8qLT

 1h

Shift like a samurai in the Leopard Q6

The Leopard Q6 displayed at the Shanghai show looks like a mix between a Range Rover and a mid-1990s Mitsubishi Montero. Inside, a plastic, toy-like samurai sword replaces the conventional shift lever. The model is on-sale now in China.   

 2h

Renault explores the future of Formula 1

Renault is showing a concept at the Shanghai show that explores what the Formula 1 of the future looks like. The 22nd century-esque concept is all-electric, which suggests Formula E and Formula 1 will ultimately become one and the same.   

 3h

Land Wind X7 does its best Evoque impression

Land Wind's Evoque clone is on display at the Shanghai Auto Show. Land Rover has filed a complaint about the model, but there's little it can do to stop Land Wind from selling it in its home market.   

 4h

China's BAIC brings helicopter to Shanghai show

In addition to a full lineup of passenger cars, Chinese automaker BAIC is showcasing a helicopter at the Shanghai Auto Show. The group wants to prove its engineering expertise stretches across different fields.   

 5h

Jeep Yuntu concept could reach showrooms

The Jeep Yuntu concept introduced yesterday at the Shanghai Auto Show could reach showrooms. If approved, the hybrid seven-seater would be built in China and sold only on the local market.   

 6h

Subaru recalls 2017 Impreza to fix stalling problems

ECU reprogramming better handles North American winter fuel, which will vaporize at a lower temperature and can cause a fuel pressure decrease in higher ambient temperatures.   

 17h

Oil prices continue to founder

Oil prices continue to drop as more and more investors back out of long positions thanks to an ongoing gasoline inventory surplus. Could this mean a milder summer bump at the pump? Reuters has the story.   http://reut.rs/2pDePxs

 19h

Honda confirms March injury related to Takata airbag

Honda has confirmed that an injury reported in March resulting from an accident in Las Vegas, NV, is linked to a Takata-supplied airbag. The automaker confirmed that the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord was "seriously injured" by a rupturing airbag inflator, however the part in question was not installed by the manufacturer. Honda claims the part was sourced from a junkyard (or other parts recycler), Automotive News reports.   http://bit.ly/2oPQNfX

 20h