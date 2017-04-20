GM plant taken over by Venezuelan authorities

Honda confirms March injury related to Takata airbag

Honda has confirmed that an injury reported in March resulting from an accident in Las Vegas, NV, is linked to a Takata-supplied airbag. The automaker confirmed that the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord was "seriously injured" by a rupturing airbag inflator, however the part in question was not installed by the manufacturer. Honda claims the part was sourced from a junkyard (or other parts recycler), Automotive News reports. http://bit.ly/2oPQNfX