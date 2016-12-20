A spokesperson told the AP the company plans to temporarily halt production at five assembly plants for up to three weeks next month. The decision affects 10,000 workers at factories in Michigan, Kansas, Ohio and Kentucky.
The affected factories are primarily focused on building car models including the Buick LaCrosse; the Cadillac CT6, ATS and CTS; and the Chevrolet Volt, Cruze, Impala, Malibu, Camaro and Corvette.
GM's inventory is said to have grown to 874,000 vehicles by the end of November, representing an increase of 182,000 vehicles compared to the same period last year. The figure is believed to represent the highest level since the company went bankrupt in the 2008 industry crisis.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>