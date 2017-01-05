GM promises to use only 'sustainable' rubber in its tires

  • May 17, 2017, 7:44 am
  •         by Justin King

The company expects its strategy to provide environmental benefits while reducing the risk of supply chain disruptions.

General Motors has announced a commitment to sourcing 'sustainable' natural rubber for its tires.
The company claims its collaborative initiative is the first in the automotive industry, apparently taking inspiration from sustainable rubber policies implemented by tire manufacturers.

Concerns over deforestation, human rights violations and traceability are said to persist in the supply chain for natural rubber. To address the potential issues, GM is working to develop specific purchasing requirements to improve transparency, ensure responsible production practices and track rubber from tree to tire.

The automaker has teamed with Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear and Michelin to pursue the goals. Together, the four suppliers represent 80 percent of GM's tire supply.

Aside from the potential environmental benefits, the automaker suggests the initiative might also help improve working conditions and mitigate risk related to supply chain disruptions.
