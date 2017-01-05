GM pulls out of India to focus on profitable markets

Most Discussed
Is this a 300 Hellcat?
It looks like Chrysler wants to Hellcat all the things. http://bit.ly/2qWpHra
1963 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type headed to auction
One of the 12 Lightweight E-Types built by Jaguar in the early 1960s is headed to auction. The Lightweight stood out from the regular E-Type with aluminum construction and a more basic cabin. Raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, chassis number S850664 could sell for about $7 million.
Mazda sponsors classic car rally in CA
Mazda is sponsoring a classic car rally named Touge California. The 200-mile event will take place on July 15, and it's open to anyone with a Japanese car built before 1980. http://bit.ly/2rtUVmL
Official: VW boss Mueller under investigation
German prosecutors have announced they're investigating Volkswagen boss Matthias Mueller over allegations of market manipulation. He's accused of taking too long to notify Porsche SE shareholders of the diesel cover-up, according to Bloomberg.
UK's Lib Dem party wants to ban diesel
England's Liberal Democrat party wants to ban the sale of diesel-powered cars starting in 2025. Autocar reports that some of the leading voices in the automotive industry are concerned banning diesel will actually lead to more air pollution.
McLaren open to all-electric supercar
McLaren remains open to the idea of building an all-electric supercar, according to Autocar. Electric drivetrains are relatively simple, and they can boost handling by lowering a car's center of gravity.
Hyundai Kona spied camo-free again
By the time the Hyundai Kona breaks cover, we won't have anything new to say about it. The crossover has been caught completely camo-free in yet another set of spy shots. http://bit.ly/2rtFaMx
Leaked brochure shows Tesla 3 body-in-white
A picture of the Tesla Model 3's body-in-white has surfaced online, giving us a good look at the company's upcoming entry-level sedan. If all goes according to plan, production will kick off in July. http://bit.ly/2rtLXWl