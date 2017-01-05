GM pulls out of India to focus on profitable markets

The company will keep manufacturing cars in India, but only for export.

General Motors has announced plans to pull out of India and South Africa to focus on more profitable markets.The Indian auto market does not receive as much attention as the US and China, but it is nonetheless among the world's largest with tens of millions of vehicles produced locally each year.Until recently, GM remained enthusiastic to engage all large global markets. Mary Barra was appointed to chief executive amid a strategic shift as the company placed a higher priority on profitability than raw sales numbers and market share."As the industry continues to change, we are transforming our business, establishing GM as a more focused and disciplined company," she said in a statement. "Globally, we are now in the right markets to drive profitability, strengthen our business performance and capitalize on growth opportunities for the long term."GM will continue to operate its manufacturing facilities in India, but only for export."In India, our exports have tripled over the past year, and this will remain our focus going forward," said GM International president Stefan Jacoby.