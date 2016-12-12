GM recalls Chevy Tahoe police edition to replace fire-prone fans

The campaign affects nearly 50,000 police vehicles from the 2010-2014 model years.

General Motors is preparing to fix nearly 50,000 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicles to address an issue that poses a fire risk.

The SUVs are equipped with extra under-hood cooling fans that are prone to failure due to fluid intrusion over time, potentially causing a short circuit.

"A short circuit caused by corrosion can create elevated temperatures within the fan motor, which can increase the risk of an engine-compartment fire while the vehicle is running," the recall documents note.

It is unclear if the defect has already caused any fires in the field, as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notification is missing the typical chronology report.

Service technicians will simply replace the faulty fan motor and shroud, which was used for the 2010-2014 model years.