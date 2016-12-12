GM recalls Chevy Tahoe police edition to replace fire-prone fans

  • Updated December 12, 2016, 10:09 am
  •         by Justin King

The campaign affects nearly 50,000 police vehicles from the 2010-2014 model years.

General Motors is preparing to fix nearly 50,000 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicles to address an issue that poses a fire risk.

The SUVs are equipped with extra under-hood cooling fans that are prone to failure due to fluid intrusion over time, potentially causing a short circuit.

"A short circuit caused by corrosion can create elevated temperatures within the fan motor, which can increase the risk of an engine-compartment fire while the vehicle is running," the recall documents note.

It is unclear if the defect has already caused any fires in the field, as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notification is missing the typical chronology report.

Get More Car Info

Service technicians will simply replace the faulty fan motor and shroud, which was used for the 2010-2014 model years.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 19h