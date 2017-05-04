GM reveals Chevrolet FNR-X hybrid concept for China

The crossover concept is significantly toned down from the wild FNR concept that debuted last year.

General Motors has revealed a new hybrid concept, the FNR-X, this week at the Shanghai Auto Show.

The crossover is futuristic but significantly toned down from the wild FNR concept that debuted at the same venue last year.

"The FNR-X builds on the design and technology showcased on the original FNR concept and embodies the belief at Chevrolet's core that anything is possible," says global Chevrolet president Alan Batey.

The FNR-X may seem like a global vehicle, though a few details indicate that it has been developed specifically for the world's largest automotive market. Its dynamic LED headlights, for example, are inspired by the mortise and tenon joints found in traditional Chinese woodwork.

The crossover is equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with 'versatility' and 'sport' driving modes. The company has not yet stated a range estimate or power figures for the concept.

Active grille shutters and wheel blades help reduce wind drag, while the front/rear spoilers and side skirts also move up and down according to different drive modes and the height of the active suspension system.

GM has not yet confirmed the FNR-X for production, but it seems to be a likely contender for the 10 electrified models the company has confirmed for the China market by 2020.

Live images by Ronan Glon.