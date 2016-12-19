The United Auto Workers union expects production to halt for several weeks at the company's Detroit-Hamtramck factory, home to the Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac CT6, Chevrolet Volt and Impala.
The company experienced a 10-percent gain in November sales across its entire brand portfolio, however collective sales are down by 2.5 percent through the first 11 months of the year.
The Cadillac CTS and Chevy Sonic, Equinox, Cruze and Impala are all down by more than 14 percent this year, while Buick LaCrosse deliveries have slid by more than 36 percent.
The automaker in November announced plans to eliminate the third shift at its Lordstown, Ohio, and Lansing Grand River factories. The move will help reduce excess inventory for the Chevy Camaro and Cruze, along with the Cadillac CTS and ATS.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>