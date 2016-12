General Motors is reportedly preparing to slow production at several factories to help clear excess inventory.The company counted around 874,000 vehicles waiting to be sold at the end of November, according to The Detroit News . The figure is said to represent the highest level experienced since the 2008 industry crisis pushed GM into bankruptcy, jumping by 182,000 units compared to the same time last year.The United Auto Workers union expects production to halt for several weeks at the company's Detroit-Hamtramck factory, home to the Buick LaCrosse Chevrolet Volt and Impala.The company experienced a 10-percent gain in November sales across its entire brand portfolio, however collective sales are down by 2.5 percent through the first 11 months of the year.The Cadillac CTS and Chevy Sonic, Equinox, Cruze and Impala are all down by more than 14 percent this year, while Buick LaCrosse deliveries have slid by more than 36 percent.The automaker in November announced plans to eliminate the third shift at its Lordstown, Ohio, and Lansing Grand River factories. The move will help reduce excess inventory for the Chevy Camaro and Cruze, along with the Cadillac CTS and ATS.