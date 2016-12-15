GM to begin testing autonomous vehicles in Michigan

  • Updated December 15, 2016, 4:16 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company will begin producing the next generation of its autonomous test vehicles at its Orion Township assembly plant.

General Motors has announced plans to immediately begin testing autonomous vehicles in Michigan.


The statement comes just days after Michigan Governor Rick Snyder signed a handful of bills to pave the way for autonomous vehicles. The legislation provides a legal framework for general operation of self-driving vehicles without a human behind the wheel.

GM is already testing autonomous Chevrolet Bolt prototypes at its Warren Technical Center. The 'SAVE Act' now enables the company to expand its test program to public roads near the facility.

The company is one of the first automakers to hint at winter testing for autonomous technology. Metro Detroit will now serve as its main development hub for driverless systems in winter climates. The city will presumably provide frequent opportunities to drive in adverse conditions that are rarely experienced in San Francisco and Scottsdale, Arizona.

GM has also confirmed that its next generation autonomous test vehicles will be built in its home state at the Orion Township assembly plant beginning in early 2017.

  

