GM to invest $47M in two U.S. plants

GM is making good on its previously announced investment plan.

General Motors has announced a $47 million investment that will be split between two factories in Tennessee and Michigan. The investment is part of GM's $1 billion investment plan announced earlier this year.

GM says $27 million of that total will be spent at its crossover factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee. That investment will be used to prepare the plant for production of a right-hand drive version of the GMC Acadia. That model will be sold in Australia as the Holden Acadia.

Although the investment won't create any new jobs, GM says the move will secure 215 hourly and salaried positions at the Tennessee facility. Current employment at the Spring Hill plants stands at 4,097 workers.

The other $20 million of that investment will be used to upgrade the company's Bay City Powertrain facility. The money will be used to support production of cam rough machining operations for future engine programs.

As in Spring Hill, no new jobs will be created in Bay City, but 15 hourly jobs will be retained. The Bay City plant, which makes powertrain components for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles, currently employs 379 workers.