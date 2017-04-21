GM to launch 10 EVs, plug-ins in China by 2020

  • April 21, 2017, 2:02 pm
  • Apr 21, 2017, 2:02 pm
  •         by Justin King

GM is among several automakers planning an electric onslaught in the world's largest automotive market.

General Motors has reportedly confirmed plans to launch no less than 10 new electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in China by the end of the decade.
The company revealed its Chevrolet FNR-X concept earlier this week in Shanghai, previewing a futuristic plug-in hybrid crossover equipped with the brand's full range of next-generation technologies. It is clearly designed for the local market, with LED lighting inspired by "the mortise and tenon joints used in traditional Chinese woodwork."
GM plans to begin building an all-electric model in China within two years, GM China president Matt Tsien said at a press conference attended by the Associated Press. The company expects to sell 150,000 EVs and hybrids in China by 2020, with a target of a half-million units by 2025.
The company is among several automakers planning an electric onslaught in the world's largest automotive market. Not coincidentally, China regulators have indicated plans to require a growing portion of sales to be electrified in the coming years -- up to 12 percent by 2020.
"We have a pipeline that is going to materialize, that's going to put us in a very good position from a fuel economy requirement perspective," Tsien said.
Now

BMW EV chargers are coming to a National Park near you

Keep an eye out for new EV charging stations in America's National Parks, thanks to an infrastructure project partnership between the National Parks Service and BMW. Don't expect to find one at Isle Royale or Dry Tortugas, as BMW is prioritizing those parks in reach of existing EV markets.   http://bit.ly/2oRVmaQ

 1h

VW sentenced to three-year probation

Volkswagen was sentenced to a three-year probation by a U.S. judge as a result of its diesel emissions scandal. During this period, Volkswagen will be subject to independent monitoring. German authorities are still investigating the automaker, and further penalties will likely be enforced overseas, Reuters reports.   http://reut.rs/2oZkGKw

 2h

Honda all but confirms CR-V Hybrid for US market

"We have already announced our intent to electrify core volume models, including light trucks," the company told <em>Green Car Reports</em>. "CR-V will logically be a part of that, and we'll announce timing for the U.S. at a later date."   

 2h

Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell fleet hits 2M miles in US

Only 140 units have been delivered in the US since 2014, but the small fleet has avoided an estimated 760 tons of CO2 emissions from similarly-sized traditional vehicles.   

 2h

Hyundai Ioniq EV available via $275/mo 'subscription'

Unfortunately, the Ioniq will initially be available only in the Los Angeles area before expanding to Northern California and San Diego later this year. The subscription program is consequently only available to California residents.   

 3h

2018 Genesis G80 Sport to start at $55, 250

Genesis announced pricing for its 2018 G80 lineup today, giving us our first look at how hard the new enthusiast-oriented Sport model will hit our wallets.   http://bit.ly/2oOYh48

 21h

First take: 2018 Volkswagen Atlas

"With the Atlas, VW finally has the kind of super-sized SUV Americans love to buy. However, as with most first attempts, the Atlas isn't perfect."<a href="http://www.leftlanenews.com/first-drive-2018-volkswagen-atlas-review-95544.html#ixzz4enGZ2a4t"><br/></a>   http://bit.ly/2oTldO0

 22h

Venezuelan turmoil prompts GM plant takeover

Venezuelan authorities seized a facility operated by GM's local arm Wednesday, prompting the company to sideline its workforce and seek legal action against the government.   http://bit.ly/2oT9PSj

 23h

Tesla recalls 53K vehicles to fix faulty parking brakes

The issue apparently prevents the electric parking brake from releasing properly. Tesla suggests it poses no safety concern, however.   

 1d

Mazda slashes MX-5 Cup's hard top price

Mazda's accessory hard top for its MX-5 Cup race car is now quite a bit cheaper than originally announced. It will set you back just $3,085 now (originally, it was $4,420). Already ordered one? Fret not. Mazda will refund the difference.   http://bit.ly/2oT48Uz

 1d