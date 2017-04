GM to launch 10 EVs, plug-ins in China by 2020

GM is among several automakers planning an electric onslaught in the world's largest automotive market.

General Motors has reportedly confirmed plans to launch no less than 10 new electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in China by the end of the decade.The company revealed its Chevrolet FNR-X concept earlier this week in Shanghai, previewing a futuristic plug-in hybrid crossover equipped with the brand's full range of next-generation technologies. It is clearly designed for the local market, with LED lighting inspired by "the mortise and tenon joints used in traditional Chinese woodwork."GM plans to begin building an all-electric model in China within two years, GM China president Matt Tsien said at a press conference attended by the Associated Press . The company expects to sell 150,000 EVs and hybrids in China by 2020, with a target of a half-million units by 2025.The company is among several automakers planning an electric onslaught in the world's largest automotive market. Not coincidentally, China regulators have indicated plans to require a growing portion of sales to be electrified in the coming years -- up to 12 percent by 2020."We have a pipeline that is going to materialize, that's going to put us in a very good position from a fuel economy requirement perspective," Tsien said.