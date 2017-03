GM to displace 1,100 workers at Lansing Delta Township factory

The layoffs are associated with the end of production for the previous-generation GMC Acadia, currently known as the Acadia Limited.

General Motors has confirmed plans to displace around 1,100 workers at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant.The layoffs are associated with the elimination of a third shift and the end of production for the previous-generation GMC Acadia , currently known as the Acadia Limited, according to a Detroit News report. The latest-generation Acadia is now built in Tennessee."The Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse will continue to be built at Lansing Delta Township as part of GM's $583 million in investments in the facility since 2014," the company said in a statement. "All-new versions of both models will be built at LDT this year."The move follows several production adjustments aimed at reducing car output as small vehicles continued to struggle against the rising demand for crossovers and SUVs.GM expects some of the third-shift workers at Lansing Delta Township to be transferred to other roles or factories, while the rest will presumably be laid off.