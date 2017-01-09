Detroit LIVE: 2018 GMC Terrain

  • Updated January 9, 2017, 12:10 pm
  •         by Justin King

US buyers will be presented with an all-new 1.6-liter turbodiesel engine, sold alongside two turbocharged gasoline engines.

General Motors' all-new 2018 GMC Terrain has made its global debut today at the North America International Auto Show.

The second-generation Terrain ditches its controversial squarish wheel wells and trapezoidal grille. Designers took inspiration from the second-generation GMC Acadia, opting for a more streamlined profile with a large rounded grille and reshaped headlights.

"There's confidence and optimism in its stance, with exceptional attention to detail that speaks to GMC's rise as a premium brand," says GMC global design director Helen Emsley.

The Denali package, which represents 25 percent of all Terrain sales, is distinguished by a signature chrome grille and 19-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels. The package also includes body-color fascias and lower trim, along with chrome roof rails and side mirror caps.

Designers also improved the interior, installing genuine aluminum trim and more soft-touch materials on the instrument panel and doors. Active noise cancellation is standard across the range, while seven- and eight-inch infotainment systems are equipped with 4G LTE connectivity and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Get More Car Info

Capitalizing on Volkswagen's TDI scandal, the 2018 Terrain introduces an all-new 1.6-liter turbodiesel engine. Buyers can also choose from traditional 1.5- and 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline mills. All are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, with all-wheel drive available as an upgrade.

The company has sold more than 700,000 Terrain crossovers since the first-generation model arrived in 2009. The 2018 edition will presumably land in showrooms later this year, but GM has not confirmed pricing information or a full list of specs for the new powertrains.

Live images by Brian Williams.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h