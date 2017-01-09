Detroit LIVE: 2018 GMC Terrain

US buyers will be presented with an all-new 1.6-liter turbodiesel engine, sold alongside two turbocharged gasoline engines.

General Motors' all-new 2018 GMC Terrain has made its global debut today at the North America International Auto Show.

The second-generation Terrain ditches its controversial squarish wheel wells and trapezoidal grille. Designers took inspiration from the second-generation GMC Acadia, opting for a more streamlined profile with a large rounded grille and reshaped headlights.

"There's confidence and optimism in its stance, with exceptional attention to detail that speaks to GMC's rise as a premium brand," says GMC global design director Helen Emsley.

The Denali package, which represents 25 percent of all Terrain sales, is distinguished by a signature chrome grille and 19-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels. The package also includes body-color fascias and lower trim, along with chrome roof rails and side mirror caps.

Designers also improved the interior, installing genuine aluminum trim and more soft-touch materials on the instrument panel and doors. Active noise cancellation is standard across the range, while seven- and eight-inch infotainment systems are equipped with 4G LTE connectivity and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Capitalizing on Volkswagen's TDI scandal, the 2018 Terrain introduces an all-new 1.6-liter turbodiesel engine. Buyers can also choose from traditional 1.5- and 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline mills. All are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, with all-wheel drive available as an upgrade.

The company has sold more than 700,000 Terrain crossovers since the first-generation model arrived in 2009. The 2018 edition will presumably land in showrooms later this year, but GM has not confirmed pricing information or a full list of specs for the new powertrains.

Live images by Brian Williams.