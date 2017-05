GMC Terrain gets price hike for 2018 redesign

The next-generation Terrain introduces new turbocharged engines and a less controversial design.

General Motors has increased its base price for the 2018 GMC Terrain The entry-level SL trim now fetches $25,970 (including $975 freight) with front-wheel drive, representing an increase of nearly $1,000 over the outgoing model, while the all-wheel-drive SLE has increased by $570 to $30,545.The Denali edition appears to have received the largest price jump in the range, increasing by nearly $3,000 for the front-wheel-drive variant. The all-wheel-drive Denali now starts at $40,245.The next-generation crossover features a less controversial design inspired by the latest Acadia. Buyers can choose from one of three new engines, including a 1.6-liter turbodiesel and a 2.0-liter gasoline mill with 252 horsepower.The 2018 Terrain is scheduled to arrive in showrooms this summer.