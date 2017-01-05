Most Discussed

Other Yukon Stories

Other GMC Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

GMC Yukon Denali gets 10-speed auto, new grille for 2018

  • May 24, 2017, 11:55 am
  • May 24, 2017, 11:55 am
  •         by Justin King

The new transmission and active grille shutters promise to improve fuel efficiency.

The GMC Yukon Denali is set to receive a few enhancements for the 2018 model year.

  • GMC Yukon

  • MSRP

    $48,530

    MPG

    16/23

    city / hwy

Get More Car Info
The SUV is the latest vehicle to be equipped with General Motors' new 10-speed Hydra-Matic transmission. Paired with the Yukon's 6.2-liter V8, the new gearbox promises to improve shifting smoothness and quietness.

The 2018 model year is visually distinguished by a new grille design, with a 'multidimensional' pattern inspired by other new GMC models including the Acadia and Terrain.

"It's a more exciting and sophisticated design, while remaining instantly recognizable as part of the GMC Denali family," says GMC exterior design director Matt Noone.

The new grille improves airflow to the radiator, while active shutters close in certain highway conditions to reduce drag and increase efficiency. GM hasn't confirmed if the new transmission and shutters result in higher EPA mpg ratings, however.

On the inside, the SUV can now be purchased with Mastique Ash real wood trim for a more luxurious appearance.

The refreshed Yukon Denali is due to arrive in showrooms this fall.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

BMW M4 GT4 to debut this weekend

The track-only BMW M4 GT4 will make its public debut this weekend at the Nurburgring 24 Hours race. It won't participate in the event; instead, BMW is taking advantage of the race to put the GT4 through its paces for the first time.   

 42m

Shelby shows wide-bodied Ford Mustang

American tuner Shelby has released its first concept in a decade. It's a wide-bodied, 750-horsepower version of the Super Snake built to explore the Ford Mustang's handling capacity. It's still a concept, but it will spawn a production model before the end of the year.   

 1h

Mercedes, Renault develop new engines

Mercedes-Benz and industrial partner Renault-Nissan are co-developing a new family of four-cylinder engines, according to Autocar. Called M282 internally, the 1.2- and 1.4-liter units will debut under the hood of Mercedes next compacts.   

 2h

Skip Barber Racing School files for bankruptcy

Skip Barber Racing School -- one of the best-known racing schools in the country -- has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a New York court. The company's liabilities are estimated at between $10 and $50 million.   

 3h

Hotter Jaguar XE to take on BMW M3?

Jaguar is allegedly building a hotter, 550-horsepower version of the XE aimed right at the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-AMG C63. Powered by a supercharged V8, the model might make its debut this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show.   

 4h

Uber could owe NYC drivers $45 million

Uber has admitted it accidentally underpaid drivers in New York City for two and a half years by calculating its commission before taxes and fees were factored in. The company might need to pay back at least $45 million, according to Reuters, which represents about $900 per driver.   

 5h

Workhorse wants to sell the W-15 to the public

The gasoline-electric Workhorse W-15 pickup is fleet-only for the time being. However, a post on the company's official Twitter account suggests it's building a variant of the truck for regular consumers.   

 6h

Roger Moore dies at 89

Actor Sir Roger Moore passed away at 89 after a short battle with cancer, according to a statement published by his family. Moore is best remembered as the third actor to play James Bond.   

 7h

Geely purchases stake in Proton, Lotus

Volvo parent company Geely has agreed to purchase a 49.9 percent stake in Proton, the Malaysian automaker that owns Lotus. The company also bought 51 percent of Lotus. "We aim to unleash the full potential of Lotus Cars and bring it into a new phase of development, thanks to our experience accumulated through Volvo Cars' revitalization," said Geely CFO Daniel Donghui Li in a statement.   http://bit.ly/2rOUd3g

 9h

Americans don't trust ridesharing companies to build autonomous cars

In the US, tech giants such as Apple and Google are trusted more than automakers to build autonomous vehicles, according to an Inrix study.   http://bit.ly/2reB264

 18h