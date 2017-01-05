GMC Yukon Denali gets 10-speed auto, new grille for 2018

The new transmission and active grille shutters promise to improve fuel efficiency.

The GMC Yukon Denali is set to receive a few enhancements for the 2018 model year.

The SUV is the latest vehicle to be equipped with General Motors' new 10-speed Hydra-Matic transmission. Paired with the Yukon's 6.2-liter V8, the new gearbox promises to improve shifting smoothness and quietness.The 2018 model year is visually distinguished by a new grille design, with a 'multidimensional' pattern inspired by other new GMC models including the Acadia and Terrain."It's a more exciting and sophisticated design, while remaining instantly recognizable as part of the GMC Denali family," says GMC exterior design director Matt Noone.The new grille improves airflow to the radiator, while active shutters close in certain highway conditions to reduce drag and increase efficiency. GM hasn't confirmed if the new transmission and shutters result in higher EPA mpg ratings, however.On the inside, the SUV can now be purchased with Mastique Ash real wood trim for a more luxurious appearance.The refreshed Yukon Denali is due to arrive in showrooms this fall.