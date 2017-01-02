GM-owned Opel introduces Insignia Sports Tourer
by Ronan Glon
Could Opel's newest wagon preview a Buick?
General Motors' Germany-based Opel division has unveiled the Insignia Sports Tourer. The wagon won't reach our shores with an Opel emblem on the grille, but industry rumors indicate it could join the Buick lineup sooner rather than later.
Like the Insignia sedan
, the wagon is loosely inspired by the head-turning Monza concept presented at the 2013 Frankfurt Auto Show. Its front end gets sharp headlights with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights, and a wide grille positioned lower than before. A strip of chrome trim that runs above the window line neatly underlines the Sports Tourer's longer roof.
The cabin features the latest generation of Opel's IntelliLink infotainment system, and buyers can order front seats that are certified by Germany's Aktion Gesunder Rücken (Campaign for Healthy Backs). The Sports Tourer is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two features that are still relatively rare in Europe.
Technical specifications haven't been published yet. Right now, all we know is that the lineup will include turbocharged gasoline- and diesel-powered engines, automatic and manual gearboxes, as well as front- and all-wheel drive. The Sports Tourer is up to 440 pounds lighter than the outgoing model, so it should be much sharper to drive.
The Opel Insignia Sports Tourer will go on sale this month. It will be sold as a Vauxhall in England, and as a Holden in Australia. What remains to be seen is whether Buick will receive its own version of it.
A Buick-badged Sports Tourer isn't as far-fetched as it might sound. The Insignia sedan closely previews the next-generation Regal that we'll see in the coming months, and an earlier report claims the lineup will include a station wagon for the first time ever.
GMC-Buick dealers were allegedly shown
a Buick-badged version of the Sports Tourer during a dealer meeting last year. The model could adopt the TourX nameplate, which hints it will be a rugged wagon with off-road pretensions in the vein of the Subaru Outback. As you'd expect, Buick is keeping its lips tightly sealed.