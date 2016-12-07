GM-owned Vauxhall introduces 2017 Insignia Grand Sport

The new Insignia previews the next Buick Regal.

Vauxhall, General Motors' British division, has unveiled a new sedan named Insignia Grand Sport.

Engineers started from scratch. Built on a new platform, the Insignia Grand Sport is up to 400 pounds lighter than its predecessor. It's slightly lower and wider, and designers have made both overhangs much shorter in order to give it sportier proportions. The new design helps it achieve a drag coefficient of 0.26.

The Insignia's front end is vaguely inspired by the Monza concept that sister company Opel presented at the 2013 Frankfurt Auto Show. The look is characterized by sharp headlights with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights, and a grille that's lower and wider than before.

The cabin boasts a high-resolution touch screen that runs a brand new infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The list of available premium features includes a heated windshield, heated rear seats, and a heads-up display. The seats in the Insignia are certified by Germany's Aktion Gesunder Rücken (Campaign for Healthy Backs).

We'll have to wait until the Insignia is presented to the public to find out exactly what's under the hood. However, we expect the sedan to be offered with an array of turbocharged gasoline- and diesel-powered engines. Front-wheel drive and a manual transmission will come standard, and buyers will be able to pay extra for all-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic transmission, or both. A torque-vectoring system will also be offered.

The 2017 Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport will greet the public for the first time during next year's Geneva Auto Show, and it will go on sale in the U.K. shortly after. The Opel-badged Insignia Grand Sport that will be sold in continental Europe will debut at the same event.

The Insignia gives is a glimpse at the next-generation Buick Regal that will most likely debut during next year's edition of the New York Show, and rumors indicate we'll get the station wagon variant of it, too. Finally, a market-specific version of it will replace the rear-wheel drive Holden Commodore (sold as the Chevrolet SS in the United States) in Australia.

  

