GM's Maven launches monthly rental program

General Motors has expanded its Maven car-sharing service with a new program geared for longer-term rentals.Known as Maven Reserve, the new service allows members to pay a monthly fee to reserve a GM vehicle for 28 consecutive days. The rates include a dedicated parking space for the duration of the rental, insurance coverage and $100 in gasoline.Like Cadillac's ' Book ' subscription, Maven Reserve accommodates customers who are looking for more than hourly access. But it is closer to a traditional car-sharing service than Book, which aims to provide a flexible alternative to typical luxury vehicle ownership.The company will initially launch the new service in Los Angeles, where entertainment and entrepreneurial workers might need a vehicle for certain gigs that can last several weeks or months.The trial run will provide access to a pair of vehicles, either the Chevrolet Tahoe or Chevrolet Volt. GM envisions the former as ideal for transporting a film crew and equipment to a shooting site, while the latter could be used to commute from San Francisco to Silicon Valley."Car sharing is evolving and Maven will continue to adapt to members' wants and needs," says GM's marketing chief for urban mobility and Maven, Megan Stooke.With the Tahoe fetching $1,500 per month -- matching Book by Cadillac -- and the Volt priced at $1,100, the program could be a tough sell if a Silicon Valley startup or Hollywood production company are not absorbing the cost.