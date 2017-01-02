GM's Maven launches monthly rental program

  • Updated March 3, 2017, 12:56 pm
  •         by Justin King

Like Cadillac's 'Book' subscription, Maven Reserve accommodates customers who are looking for more than hourly access.

General Motors has expanded its Maven car-sharing service with a new program geared for longer-term rentals.


Known as Maven Reserve, the new service allows members to pay a monthly fee to reserve a GM vehicle for 28 consecutive days. The rates include a dedicated parking space for the duration of the rental, insurance coverage and $100 in gasoline.

Like Cadillac's 'Book' subscription, Maven Reserve accommodates customers who are looking for more than hourly access. But it is closer to a traditional car-sharing service than Book, which aims to provide a flexible alternative to typical luxury vehicle ownership.

The company will initially launch the new service in Los Angeles, where entertainment and entrepreneurial workers might need a vehicle for certain gigs that can last several weeks or months.

The trial run will provide access to a pair of vehicles, either the Chevrolet Tahoe or Chevrolet Volt. GM envisions the former as ideal for transporting a film crew and equipment to a shooting site, while the latter could be used to commute from San Francisco to Silicon Valley.

"Car sharing is evolving and Maven will continue to adapt to members' wants and needs," says GM's marketing chief for urban mobility and Maven, Megan Stooke.

With the Tahoe fetching $1,500 per month -- matching Book by Cadillac -- and the Volt priced at $1,100, the program could be a tough sell if a Silicon Valley startup or Hollywood production company are not absorbing the cost.

Now

2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked

A low-resolution image has revealed the 2018 Hyundai Sonata ahead of its scheduled debut. The Sonata get a brand new look that falls in line with Hyundai's current design language, and it could receive a 250-horsepower turbo four developed for the brand's GTI-fighting hot hatch.    http://bit.ly/2m28Dw8

 13h

Alpina B3, B4 get more power

BMW tuner Alpina has updated the B3 Bi-Turbo and the B4 Bi-Turbo. The new S models get minor visual tweaks, and a 440-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. Both models are on sale now in a handful of markets around the globe.    

 14h

Fiat to reveal special edition 500 in Geneva

Fiat won't introduce a new model at next week's Geneva Auto Show. Instead, it will unveil six limited-edition variants of existing cars. One of them is a retro-flavored 500 that celebrates the original, rear-engined model's 60th birthday.    

 14h

Renault previews Geneva-bound 2017 Captur

Renault has given the Captur crossover a mid-cycle update that brings a new look and more tech features. The Captur -- which is one of the brand's best-selling models -- will debut next week at the Geneva Auto Show.    

 1d

McLaren 720S leaked

A leak has prematurely revealed the brand-new McLaren 720S. The image gives us a good look at the new dihedral door design, which makes facilitates the task of entering and exiting the cabin.    http://bit.ly/2lWMcsv

 1d

Porsche shows Panamera Sport Turismo

Porsche has introduced its first-ever station wagon, the Panamera Sport Turismo. Previewed by a concept, the long-roof Panamera offers up to 49 cubic feet of trunk space and sports car-like performance. Wagons are declining in the U.S., but Porsche has confirmed the Sport Turismo will reach our shores before the end of the year.    

 1d