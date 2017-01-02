GM's Maven adds Chevy Bolt to Los Angeles car-sharing fleet

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
1988 Cadillac Trump limo offered for sale
Only two Trump-branded limousines were made, complete with CRT televisions and paper shredders. One has surfaced in the UK, available for the equivalent of $62,500. http://bit.ly/2lnLsfP
Drivetrain shutdowns prompt Toyota Mirai recall
The glitch is said to occur under hard acceleration when the vehicle has been travelling downhill for more than one minute using cruise control, causing an over-voltage condition. http://bit.ly/2kr5W8d
Lamborghini Urus spied in the flesh
Lamborghini's Urus SUV is storming toward production. It'll feature supercar styling and a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8. http://bit.ly/2kKOw2F
Opel to go EV-only?
The boss of General Motors' Germany-based Opel division wants to go EV-only by 2030, according to a recent report. Company execs fear Opel doesn't have the resources to develop both electric and internal combustion drivetrains, according to Automotive News. A decision will allegedly be made in May. http://bit.ly/2kJiowm
Ferrari to show F12 M in Geneva?
Ferrari will allegedly introduce a new model named F12 M at the Geneva Auto Show. Designed to replace the F12 Berlinetta, the F12 M will use a naturally-aspirated, 6.5-liter V12 engine tuned to produce about 800 horsepower. British magazine Autocar reports the engine will be Ferrari's last naturally-aspirated 12-cylinder. http://bit.ly/2kJosF9