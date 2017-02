GM's Maven adds Chevy Bolt to Los Angeles car-sharing fleet

The pilot program has experienced average month-over-month growth of 56-percent since its October launch in Los Angeles.

As expected, General Motors' 'Maven' service has begun to add Chevrolet Bolt EVs to its car-sharing fleet.The company will eventually operate more than 100 for-hire Bolts in Los Angeles. The Cars will be available both to Maven customers and via Lyft Express Drive, a weekly rental program for Lyft drivers.Maven's Los Angeles operations have achieved an average month-over-month growth of 56 percent since launching in October. The automaker suggests the car-sharing Bolt fleet could eventually account for up to 250,000 all-electric miles each month.GM is collaborating with partner companies and government agencies to pursue infrastructure projects that will encourage the use of EVs in the 'sharing economy.' Similar initiatives will likely be pursued in San Diego and San Francisco as Maven further expands Bolt availability.Maven is now available in 17 cities in the US and Canada, with more than 24,000 members and 27,500 reservations to date.