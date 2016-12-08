Google transforming autonomous car project into standalone company

  • Updated December 8, 2016, 1:10 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company is expanding its executive ranks to lead the transition.

Google's autonomous car project has reportedly begun its promised transition into a standalone company.


Formally managed by parent Alphabet's 'X' subsidiary, formerly referred to as Google X, the project was initially pursued alongside other 'moonshots' on an exploratory basis. The company appears to have determined that its autonomous car technology is ready to become a formal product.

The restructuring plan is said to start with new executive appointments to help lead the transformation. Several hires come from X's ranks, including chief legal officer Kevin Vosen, while a yet-to-be-named head of real estate will be tasked with preparations for a broader hiring spree and larger operational center, according to job postings spotted by Recode.

"Our path forward includes significant growth in both team size and geographical footprint," the company says in its pitch to potential applicants.

The project has already logged millions of miles in its fleet of autonomous cars, including modified Lexus crossovers and a diminutive two-seater that was designed in-house. Executives have also voiced optimism for partnerships with established automakers.

  

