Google's Waymo sues Uber, claims employee stole LiDAR tech

  • Updated February 23, 2017, 9:49 pm
  •         by Justin King

Waymo claims former employee Anthony Levandowski stole over 14,000 proprietary design files and replicated the technology for a separate startup now owned by Uber.

Google's Waymo has filed a lawsuit against Uber, accusing a former employee of stealing proprietary sensor designs.


The suite focuses on Anthony Levandowski, formerly the technical lead on Google's self-driving car project. He left in 2016 to form a separate startup, Otto, that was later acquired by Uber.

"We found that six weeks before his resignation ... Levandowski downloaded over 14,000 highly confidential and proprietary design files for Waymo's various hardware systems, including designs of Waymo's LiDAR and circuit board," Google says in a blog post explaining the lawsuit.

Waymo recently highlighted its LiDAR system as one of the company's most important innovations designed in-house to better integrate with its software platform. A previous blog post explained that LiDAR modules from traditional suppliers typically "cost more than the car itself" and are consequently unfit for use beyond prototype tests.

The in-house engineered hardware suite includes proprietary vision systems, radar sensors and other components.

"Hundreds of Waymo engineers have spent thousands of hours, and our company has invested millions of dollars to design a highly specialized and unique LiDAR system," the company adds.

Waymo suggests Otto's LiDAR sensor -- allegedly stolen from Waymo -- was one of the "key reasons" Uber acquired Levandowski's startup in 2016. The lawsuit claims other former Waymo employees who work for Otto and Uber participated in the alleged theft.

"Months before the mass download of files, Mr. Levandowski told colleagues that he had plans to 'replicate' Waymo's technology at a competitor," the company claims.

The legal showdown is not unlike a similar lawsuit filed by Tesla against its former Autopilot project manager, Sterling Anderson, who is accused of taking hundreds of gigabytes of proprietary and confidential data when he left to form his own startup. Notably, Tesla's lawsuit suggests Anderson had help from startup co-founder Chris Urmson, formerly head of Google's self-driving car project, who left Google before the division was spun off into Waymo.

Tesla lamented the current state of the industry that allegedly creates a "get-rich-quick environment" where small teams of programmers "with little more than demoware" can create a startup that is quickly acquired by a mainstream automaker for a billion dollars. The multiple lawsuits could have a significant impact on the autonomous driving industry and Silicon Valley's startup culture.

Now

Google's Waymo sues Uber over LiDAR tech

Waymo claims a worker stole 14,000 design files for its proprietary hardware systems, including a LiDAR sensor that was promoted as one of the company's key innovations in the competitive autonomous-driving business.   http://bit.ly/2lLtZOV

 51m

Jeep intros Renegade 'Desert Hawk' edition for UK

Just 100 examples will be produced, each featuring a desert-theme exterior color scheme and unique interior elements.   

 6h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante teaser shows active aero

The YouTube video demonstrates Lamborghini's new Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) technology in use at the Nurburgring.<br/>   http://bit.ly/2lKsgZW

 7h

Volkswagen Arteon teased again

Volkswagen has released a new teaser image that previews the Arteon, a four-door coupe designed to replace the CC. Inspired by the Sport Coupe GTE concept, the Arteon will debut next month at the Detroit Auto Show.   

 15h

Carlos Ghosn to resign as Nissan CEO

Carlos Ghosn will step down as CEO of Nissan on April 1. He will be replaced by Hiroto Saikawa, an auto industry veteran who has worked for Nissan since 1977. Ghosn is stepping down to focus on expanding the Renault-Nissan Alliance. He remains the Alliance's CEO, the CEO of Renault, and the Chairman of Nissan.    http://bit.ly/2mfvXob

 15h

New Renault EV coming to Geneva

Renault will lift the veil off of a new electric vehicle during the Geneva Auto Show. Details are few and far between, but the automaker promises the car will be a big surprise.    

 16h

Audi releases S4 specs, pricing

The new Audi S4 is powered by a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine rated at 345 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 4.4 seconds, a figure that makes it half a second quicker than the outgoing model. The model is on sale now, and pricing starts at $51,875.   

 17h

New E-Class Cabriolet to debut in Geneva

Mercedes-Benz will introduce the next-generation E-Class Cabriolet at the Geneva Auto Show. The company has also confirmed a new AMG-badged concept will break cover at the show.    

 18h

McLaren video shows new Super Series drifting on the track

The next-generation model promises to improve track performance without sacrificing McLaren's legendary daily drivability.   http://bit.ly/2kZPFCS

 1d

Skoda previews updated Rapid

Volkswagen-owned Skoda has introduced the updated Rapid. The model receives minor visual tweaks such as revised headlights, and it's available with new engines that pollute less and use less fuel.   

 1d