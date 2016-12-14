Google's Waymo to launch Chrysler Pacifica ride-sharing in 2017?

  • Updated December 14, 2016, 11:53 am
  •         by Justin King

FCA chief Sergio Marchionne previously promised the automaker is not simply a 'metal basher' for Google.

Google parent Alphabet's self-driving car business, now known as Waymo, will reportedly launch its first service using Chrysler's Pacifica Hybrid minivan.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Google established a supply deal earlier this year, securing a fleet of 100 Pacifica PHEVs that will be modified with advanced autonomous equipment.

The Pacifica was initially expected to be used only for internal experimentation, however sources now tell Bloomberg the hybrid minivan will be deployed for Waymo's first public ride service. The supply contract is expected to grow from the 100 units allocated in the original deal.

FCA chief Sergio Marchionne last year claimed his company is not merely serving as a "metal basher" for Google. Engineers from both parties are said to be collaborating on the autonomous modifications.

Get More Car Info

The supply deal is not believed to be exclusive, allowing Waymo to explore partnerships with other automakers as the project graduates from an Alphabet X 'moonshot' to a formal business. Recent reports hinted at deeper collaboration with established automakers as project leaders back away from plans to develop their own EV.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h