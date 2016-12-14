Google's Waymo to launch Chrysler Pacifica ride-sharing in 2017?

FCA chief Sergio Marchionne previously promised the automaker is not simply a 'metal basher' for Google.

Google parent Alphabet's self-driving car business, now known as Waymo , will reportedly launch its first service using Chrysler's Pacifica Hybrid minivan.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Google established a supply deal earlier this year, securing a fleet of 100 Pacifica PHEVs that will be modified with advanced autonomous equipment.

The Pacifica was initially expected to be used only for internal experimentation, however sources now tell Bloomberg the hybrid minivan will be deployed for Waymo's first public ride service. The supply contract is expected to grow from the 100 units allocated in the original deal.

FCA chief Sergio Marchionne last year claimed his company is not merely serving as a "metal basher" for Google. Engineers from both parties are said to be collaborating on the autonomous modifications.

The supply deal is not believed to be exclusive, allowing Waymo to explore partnerships with other automakers as the project graduates from an Alphabet X 'moonshot' to a formal business. Recent reports hinted at deeper collaboration with established automakers as project leaders back away from plans to develop their own EV.