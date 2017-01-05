Gymkhana inspires amateur tribute with old Impreza [Video]

  • May 2, 2017, 2:34 pm
  •         by Justin King

The video features a few jumps, lots of drifting and some unique stunts involving heavy equipment.

Ken Block's "Gymkhana" video series has inspired a particularly well-produced amateur tribute.
Tyler Witte apparently modified an old GC8 Subaru Impreza to handle the impact of hard landings and keep all four tires spinning on paved surfaces.

Other videos posted on YouTube show Witte practicing in recent years, including accidents and repairs while thrashing another Subaru around obstacles on a private rally facility.

