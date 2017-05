Harley-Davidson preparing range of electric models

Sound will still be a part of the experience.

Harley-Davidson is closely following the automotive industry's shift towards electrification. The Milwaukee-based brand has announced it is preparing to launch a range of electric motorcycles as part of an ambitious product offensive."We actually showed a prototype of the electric Livewire [three years ago] and that project is alive and well. We don't know yet when we're going to introduce it, but it is progressing well and we will eventually introduce it," said executive Bill Davidson in an interview with Australian website Drive The Livewire concept (pictured) previewed what a Hog looks like without a V-twin engine. Davidson didn't reveal whether the production model will resemble the concept, or if the company is taking its first battery-powered bike in a completely different direction. However, we imagine the powertrain will ultimately be offered on several different motorcycles, not just a single model.Purists will undoubtedly argue removing a Harley's vocal cords is sacrilege; the sound is part of the experience. The company agrees, but it won't settle for simply reproducing the V-twin's unique exhaust note."We've actually created a unique sound through various technologies," Davidson explained. "We did not want a normal-sounding electric motorcycle. We wanted something that plays into that look and sound formula. It is something really cool. I often refer to it as sounding like a jet fighter," he added.Harley-Davidson isn't about to turn into the Tesla of the motorcycle world. The company will continue investing in and building gasoline-powered two-wheelers. In fact, its product plan calls for the launch of no less than 100 new models in the next decade.