Harley-Davidson preparing range of electric models

VW won't publish probe into Dieselgate
Volkswagen told shareholders it won't publish the results of the probe into its diesel scandal conducted by law firm Jones Day. The company's top executives explain publishing the full report would subject them to more fines and more lawsuits, according to Automotive News.
Euro-spec BMW 2 Series gets nip-and-tuck
BMW has given the Euro-spec 2 Series minor updates inside and out. The U.S.-spec model is expected to receive the same changes in time for the 2018 model year. http://bit.ly/2r4BkJs
Tesla's solar roof goes on sale
Tesla's solar roof tiles are now on sale across the nation. Production begins in a few months' time, and deliveries in the United States will start before the end of the year. The tiles are a more efficient -- and more aesthetic -- alternative to traditional solar panels.
MINI preparing face-lifted Cooper
BMW's MINI division is preparing to give the third-generation Cooper a minor face-lift. Expected to arrive in time for the 2018 model year, the hatchback and convertible Coopers will get new-look headlights and more tech features inside. Both variants will make their debut this summer.
Bugatti goes big in Dubai
Bugatti has open its largest showroom in the UAE. http://bit.ly/2r2HqtG
Alfa prices Stelvio SUV
The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio can be yours for around $43,000. http://bit.ly/2pk2HSr
Next Infiniti QX80 to keep current model's bones
The next generation of the Infiniti QX80 will ride on an evolution of the current model's architecture, according to Motor Trend. It will also use the same 5.6-liter V8, though a smaller engine option might be added later in the production run. http://bit.ly/2r0W1pz