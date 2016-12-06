Harman invests in Navdy's 'augmented reality' HUD

  • Updated December 6, 2016, 4:45 pm
  •         by Justin King

Navdy offers the HUD system as an $800 aftermarket accessory, but Harman is pushing for OEM integration.

Harman has acquired exclusive rights to sell Navdy's 'augmented reality' head-up display system to automotive OEMs.


Silicon Valley startup Navdy currently sells its HUD system as an $800 aftermarket accessory, projecting a user interface transparently on a transparent screen that mounts in front of the windshield.

The device appears to be primarily geared toward navigation, but it also presents other smartphone features such as messages, notifications and music. A camera enables users to accept calls via hand gesture.

"The way we interact with our cars hasn't changed much in decades, and phones were never designed to be used while driving," Navdy chief Doug Simpson recently said. "Navdy creates and defines an entirely new Augmented Driving category enabling drivers to interact with their phones and cars in a much more immersive, natural, and intuitive way."

Harman appears to have seen more potential in the Navdy device, which would likely remain a niche item if sold only as a standalone product with a price tag equivalent to a computer. The deal will provide investment funds for Navdy, while allowing Harman to sell the device directly to automotive OEM customers, specialty audio companies and mobile carriers.

"This new relationship broadens Harman's portfolio of solutions for the automotive aftermarket, which is a $2.7 billion market and growing, to address consumers' desire for a safe and convenient use of smartphone applications," said Harman Connected Services president Sanjay Dhawan.

Notably, the announcement comes just weeks after Samsung announced plans to acquire Harman for $8 billion to expand its reach into the automotive industry.




  

