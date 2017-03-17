Headlights to become vestigial, says Genesis design boss

Most Discussed
Other Genesis Stories
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Tesla semi coming in September
Tesla will introduce a battery-powered semi truck in September, company founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed. Details are few and far between, but Musk promises his team of engineers has accomplished something that's "seriously next-level." http://bit.ly/2ocIOr2
Buick not planning Avenir-badged Cascada
Buick's Cascada convertible won't receive the luxed-up Avenir treatment, the company has revealed. "It doesn't really fit for what Avenir aspires to be," explained Rob Peterson, Buick's marketing manager for crossovers, in an interview with Motor1. http://bit.ly/2oBBMQn
Citroen C5 Aircross leaked again
Citroen's upcoming C5 Aircross SUV has been leaked again. The pictures confirm the soft-roader borrows styling cues from recent additions to the Citroen lineup like the C3 and the C4 Cactus. http://bit.ly/2pm0LWc
Genesis reaffirms plans for Gran Turismo two-door coupe
The GT car will be a luxury flagship sold alongside several luxury SUVs and other models, Genesis design head Luk Donckerwolke said at the New York Auto Show. http://bit.ly/2og5XJt
First Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE fetches $250K at auction
All $250,000 will be donated to the United Way and the winning bidder will get the first 1LE, the most track-capable Camaro ever. http://bit.ly/2ofPqFr
8-year-old borrows van, drives to McDonalds
Apparently successful in learning to drive from YouTube videos, the child reportedly finished eating burgers with his four-year-old sister before police arrived. http://bit.ly/2pfBL5C