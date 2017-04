Hennessey's Exorcist Camaro produces 959 RWHP [Video]

The tuner is aiming to "cast out the Demon" and hopefully upstage Dodge's drag-focused flagship.

Hennessey Performance has released a video showing its Chevrolet Camaro ZL1-based ' Exorcist ' on a chassis dyno.The supercharged monster lays down no less than 959 horsepower at the rear wheels. It is officially rated at 1,000 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 966 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm, representing a 350-pony increase over the basic ZL1.The Exorcist is designed to "cast out the Demon," taking aim at the 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Hennessey's creation boasts a modified supercharger and larger intercooler system, producing 14 psi of boost pressure."Equipped with rear drag radial tires, The Exorcist will deliver 0-60 mph times under 3 seconds while running the ¼ mile in less than 10 seconds," John Hennessey said when introducing the car. "However, The Exorcist is not just a ¼ mile racer. It's a well-rounded super muscle car that is just as happy on a road course as it is on the dragstrip and street. Needless to say, this will leave the competition's heads spinning."The Exorcist will presumably be a bit pricier than the Demon, fetching a $55,000 premium over the basic ZL1.