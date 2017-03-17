High on pot, two employees shut down BMW assembly line

Most Discussed
Ferrari celebrates 70th with limited-edition watch
Ferrari has teamed up with Hublot to celebrate its 70th birthday with a limited-edition watch. Penned with input from the Prancing Horse's design studio, it's limited to just 210 examples. Pricing hasn't been announced. http://bit.ly/2ogeEUd
Audi RS 6 Avant could reach U.S. shores
The next generation of the Audi RS 6 Avant could be sold in the United States, according to <em>Car & Driver</em>. The wagon segment is small, but the company is trying to make a business case for it. If it's approved, it won't arrive before 2019. http://bit.ly/2ofSEcr
Next Honda Civic Si to get 192 lb-ft of torque?
A leak suggests the next Honda Civic Si will offer 192 pound-feet of torque from a 1.5-liter turbo four. It's expected to offer about 225 horsepower, a figure that would put it about on par with the Volkswagen GTI. http://bit.ly/2ofRKwf
Toyota files patent for electric supercharger
Toyota is developing an electric supercharger, according to a recent patent filing. Details remain scarce, but Motor1 reports the unit could debut next year under the hood of the next-generation Supra. http://bit.ly/2og1JC1
Techart tunes Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet
German tuner Techart has given the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet a full makeover. The updates include a 711-horsepower version of the stock 3.8-liter flat-six, and a love-it-or-hate-it body kit. http://bit.ly/2ofMvN9
Honda Civic Type R to make US debut at Autocon
After making its first US appearance in Los Angeles on March 26, the Type R will head east for the New York auto show. http://bit.ly/2nlIppj
Uber pushes back against Canadian tax, claims it is 'deterring innovation'
Uber is fighting a possible change to Canadian law that would treat Uber and other "rideshare" products the same as a taxi service. Uber released a statement saying this change is "[...] deterring innovation and the possibilities that come with more shared rides that can make cities less congested and polluted," Automotive News reports. http://bit.ly/2oecZii
Toyota taps India for Lexus expansion
Toyota is expanding the presence of its Lexus brand by entering the Indian market. The effort to gain traction with wealthy Indians will be spearheaded by two SUVs and a sedan, Automotive News reports, as the company moves to compete with established German luxury automakers. http://bit.ly/2odPuG1
Switzerland's Tesla S fighter takes shape
A Swiss company named Elextra is moving forward with the development of a luxurious electric sedan. The Lamborghini-esque four-door will sprint from zero to 62 mph in under 2.3 seconds, according to the company. http://bit.ly/2njeNIU