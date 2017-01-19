Holden sends of Commodore with three special editions

  • Updated January 19, 2017, 11:16 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Holden has announced three special edition Commodore models.

Holden, General Motors' Australian division, has announced three special-editions of its popular Commodore model. The limited edition models will be the last gasp for the Commodore as the nameplate (at least in its current rear-wheel drive form) is being put out to pasture by year's end.


Motorsport Edition
The first of the three models is known as the Motorsport Edition and will be based on the Commodore four-door sedan. The Motorsport Edition is intended to commemorate the Commodore's racing success over the years, which includes more than 460 wins a on the Australian Touring Car Championship and V8 Supercars circuits.

In addition to a 6.2L LS3 V8 mated to either a six-speed automatic or six-speed manual, the Commodore Motorsport Edition receives a Magnetic Ride Control suspension, cross-drilled brake rotors with Brembo calipers, unique 20-inch wheels, engine and transmission cooling upgrades, black roof and red DLR surrounds.

Holden will build just 1,200 units of the Commodore Motorsport Edition. Prices will start from $61,790 for a manual example while an automatic version will list from $63,990.

Director
Based on the Calais V sedan, the Director model pays tribute to Peter Brock, who created a similar Commodore model in the 1980s. Like the Motorsport Edition, the Director will get the MRC suspension, cross-drilled brakes, unique 20-inch wheels and special badging. In addition it'll get hood vents and black headlights.

Available exclusively with an automatic transmission, the Commodore Director carry a base MSRP of $63,990. Holden will produce just 360 units of the limited edition model.

Magnum
The Commodore's Ute will get some love in the form for the Magnum Limited Edition. Billed as the quickest and best-equipped Holden Ute ever, the Magnum boasts an FE3 suspension borrowed from the Commodore sedan, cross-drilled brakes with Brembo calipers, engine and transmission cooling package, hard tonneau cover, sport seats, 20-inch wheels and unique graphics and decals.

Limited to just 240 units, prices for the Magnum will start at $59,290 for a manual version and $61,490 for an automatic.

  

