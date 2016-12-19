Most Discussed

Other Odyssey Stories

Other Honda Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Honda begins production of new 10-speed auto

  • Updated March 6, 2017, 3:59 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Honda is now cranking out a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Honda has kicked off production of its all-new 10-speed automatic transmission. The 10-speed auto will make its first appearance in the 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan.
Get More Car Info


The culmination of a $149 million investment, Honda officially began production of its new 10-speed automatic transmission earlier on Monday at its plant in Tallapoosa, Georgia. That investment included $100 million for a new assembly line at its Tallapoosa plant, as well as a $49 million investment at the company's transmission manufacturing plant in Russells Point, Ohio.

"This new 10-speed automatic transmission represents Honda's commitment to provide our customers with products of outstanding performance, and we are honored to be the global lead plant for production of the 10AT," said Masahiko Kayama, president of Honda Precision Parts of Georgia. "Manufacturing the new transmission in Georgia is a huge responsibility and a great opportunity for Honda associates to demonstrate their manufacturing capabilities and commitment."

The new 10-speed unit will initially be available in upper trim levels of the 2018 Odyssey minivan. The new Odyssey is scheduled to go on sale this spring. Honda promises the 10-speed gearbox will eventually be used in the company's other light truck and car models.
RELATED CONTENT
Review: 2009 Hyundai Sonata
Review: 2009 Kia Borrego
EPA: Specially-equipped Ford Focus to top out at 40 mpg
First Drive: 2012 Mazda Mazda3 Skyactiv [Review]
Honda, Acura to get ZF 9-speed automatic by 2014?
Review: 2015 Acura TLX 2.4L Tech
First drive: 2017 Acura NSX [Review]

Now

Mercedes-AMG releases yet another AMG GT teaser

Mercedes-AMG released another teaser for its four-door AMG GT concept, this time in the form of an animated .gif highlighting the LED piping in its headlamp assembly. The new concept will be revealed this week in Geneva.   

 4h

GM sells Opel to Peugeot for $2.3 billion

General Motors has sold its money-hemorrhaging Opel division to France's Peugeot-Citroen for about $2.3 billion. The sale makes PSA Europe's second-largest automaker, and it signals the end of GM's presence in Europe.    

 15h

BMW previews 2018 X3

Undermining the work of spy photographers, BMW has published official spy shots of the 2018 X3. The SUV will debut in the fall, according to sources familiar with the company's plans.    http://bit.ly/2mb2aiJ

 1d

PSA to announce Opel takeover on Monday

PSA Peugeot-Citroen has agreed to buy General Motors' Germany-based Opel division, according to sources familiar with the talks. The deal will be formally announced on Monday morning, a day before the Geneva Auto Show opens its doors.    http://bit.ly/2mQoLzg

 2d

Honda Civic Type R leaked

Leaked images have given us an early look at the next-generation Honda Civic Type R. Set to debut next week, the next Type R could boast as much as 340 horsepower. Better yet, it will finally be sold in the United States.   

 2d

2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked

A low-resolution image has revealed the 2018 Hyundai Sonata ahead of its scheduled debut. The Sonata get a brand new look that falls in line with Hyundai's current design language, and it could receive a 250-horsepower turbo four developed for the brand's GTI-fighting hot hatch.    http://bit.ly/2m28Dw8

 3d

Alpina B3, B4 get more power

BMW tuner Alpina has updated the B3 Bi-Turbo and the B4 Bi-Turbo. The new S models get minor visual tweaks, and a 440-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. Both models are on sale now in a handful of markets around the globe.    

 3d

Fiat to reveal special edition 500 in Geneva

Fiat won't introduce a new model at next week's Geneva Auto Show. Instead, it will unveil six limited-edition variants of existing cars. One of them is a retro-flavored 500 that celebrates the original, rear-engined model's 60th birthday.    

 3d