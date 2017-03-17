Honda Civic Si torque number revealed

The figure was sent to a prospective buyer in an email.

Torque numbers for the upcoming Honda Civic Si have been apparently revealed in an email to a prospective buyer.

The email was posted to the CivicX forum on Thursday. "The all-new Civic Si features a turbocharged engine and 192 pound-feet of torque, making your everyday errands more exciting than ever," the email reads. Oddly, it's only the torque numbers, not horsepower, that have been revealed.

If true, the figure from the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder is quite a bit less than that of the upcoming Honda Civic Type R. The top-spec model's turbocharged 2.0-liter four will make 295 pound-feet of torque.

In fact, the number is not that much higher than the Honda Civic Hatchback Sport's 177 pound-feet figure. Presumably, however, the Civic Si will differentiate itself with more horsepower, estimated to be in the low 200s, versus the Sport's 180.

Honda appears to want to separate the Type R, which will produce 306 horsepower, from its brethren by giving it a significance performance advantage.

Still, 192 pound-feet is a very impressive number from a turbo 1.5, and it addresses a long-standing critique from the Civic Si's staunchly naturally aspirated heyday.