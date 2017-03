Honda Civic Type R leaked before Geneva debut

The next Civic Type R will finally be sold in the United States.

Leaked images have given us an early look at the next generation of the Honda Civic Type R. The Japanese company's hottest hatch yet is scheduled to make its debut in just a few short days during the Geneva Auto Show.As expected, the Type R is all but identical to the Type R Concept presented last year at the Paris show. In fact, it's difficult to tell precisely what has changed in the hatchback's transition from a concept to a production model.Based on the Civic Hatchback , the R receives a muscular-looking front fascia with large air vents, a splitter, gloss black trim, and a red Honda emblem. Out back, the look is defined by a huge wing and an air diffuser wrapped around three round exhaust tips.Technical specifications weren't leaked. However, sources close to Honda have revealed the Type R will get a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to produce about 340 horsepower, a roughly 40-horse increase over the last-generation model. Its Volkswagen- and Ford-badged rivals both feature all-wheel drive, but British magazine Autocar has learned the Type R will carry on with front-wheel drive.Official information about the 2018 Honda Civic Type R is right around the corner. Sales will begin before the end of the year, and Honda has confirmed the model will be finally sold in the United States.