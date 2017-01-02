Honda Civic Type R to debut in Geneva

  • Updated February 17, 2017, 11:38 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Honda's hot rod Civic Type R will debut next month.

After a length buildup, Honda will finally unveil its next-generation Civic Type R at the Geneva Motor Show. The model on display is Geneva will eventually become the first-ever Civic Type R to be sold in the United States.
The production Civic Type R is expected to closely mirror the Civic Type R concept that debuted last year at the Paris Motor Show. The should mean an aggressive aero package with front and rear spoilers, hood scoop and meaty tires to provide maximum traction.

Under hood we're expecting the Civic Type R to use a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder with at least 320 horsepower on tap. Unlike most of its modern rivals (which have gone all-wheel drive), the Civic Type R will feed that power to the ground exclusively through its front wheels. The Civic Type R's lone transmission with be a six-speed manual.

Following its Geneva debut, the Civic Type R should go into production this year at a factory in the United Kingdom. Given that timeframe, look for the Honda Civic Type R to land on our shores in either late 2017 or early 2018.
