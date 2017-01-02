Honda Clarity EV to have just 80 miles of electric range?

The battery-powered Clarity will arrive as one of the shortest-range EVs on the market.

Set to follow the hydrogen-powered edition, the all-electric Clarity is expected to receive an EPA range rating of just 80 miles, according to Automotive News. If true, the figure will be more than 25 miles below the latest Nissan Leaf, around 45 miles short of the Volkswagen e-Golf and potentially on-par with the Fiat 500e.

The Clarity EV will leave an even wider gap when compared with the Chevrolet Bolt, which offers 238 miles of range, and the upcoming Tesla Model 3 with at least 215 miles on a single charge.

The company is said to have compromised range to keep the Clarity EV affordable. It will also be among the largest pure EVs, a potential selling point for buyers who are less worried about long-haul trips.

"A pillar of the Honda brand is affordability, and if Honda came out with some obscenely priced long-range electric car, what does that do for the brand?" Honda's VP of environmental business development, Steve Center, said in a statement.

The Japanese automaker will also offer a plug-in hybrid edition, enabling all-electric operation for short commutes and a gasoline fuel reserve for any longer adventures.

