Honda Clarity EV, plug-in hybrid to debut in New York

  • Updated March 9, 2017, 9:19 am
  •         by Justin King

A teaser image suggests styling will not diverge from the Clarity Fuel Cell.

Honda has confirmed plans to reveal the Clarity Electric and Clarity Plug-in Hybrid at the forthcoming New York International Auto Show.

A teaser image accompanying the announcement suggests there won't be much to reveal in terms of aesthetics, as the EV and PHEV appear to share the same styling as the current Clarity Fuel Cell, though Honda promises each will have "unique design elements."

The Clarity Electric will be the second model in the series, arriving as the claimed "first affordable, midsize, five-passenger" EV. Recent reports suggest the focus on price and size has required Honda to compromise driving range, potentially offering just 80 miles on a full charge.

The company expects the third model in the family, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, to be the volume leader with an all-electric driving range of more than 40 miles and a 'hyper-efficient' gasoline-hybrid extended driving mode.

Honda expects electrified vehicles to account for two-thirds of its global auto sales by 2030.

