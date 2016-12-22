"If both parties agree to enter into a formal agreement, Honda R&D engineers based in Silicon Valley, California and Tochigi, Japan, would work closely with Waymo engineers based in Mountain View, California and Novi, Michigan," the Japanese automaker said in a statement.
The announcement appears to mirror Waymo's existing deal with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to create a fleet of 100 Pacifica Hybrid minivans with roof-mounted sensor pods and autonomous capabilities. The latest comments reflect the non-exclusive nature of FCA's involvement with the startup.
The deal could help Honda accelerate and expand its self-driving development program, which currently aims to deliver vehicles with advanced semi-autonomous capabilities by the end of the decade.
