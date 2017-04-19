Honda details new $124M wind-tunnel facility in Ohio

  • April 20, 2017, 1:23 pm
  •         by Justin King

The tunnel will feature an interchangeable belt system, enabling engineers to test both production vehicles and racecars.

Honda has announced plans to build a $124 million wind-tunnel facility at its Transportation Research Center (TRC) in East Liberty, Ohio.

The aerodynamic and aeroacoustic analysis facility will feature an interchangeable belt system, enabling engineers to test both production vehicles and racecars. One setup will have a five-belt rolling road, while the other uses a single wide belt.

Honda suggests the tunnel will be capable of producing winds of up to 192 mph, just fast enough to perform a top-speed test for the flagship Acura NSX supercar.

"The advanced acoustic design will drive the next generation of wind noise reduction by utilizing a strategic system of microphones and cameras set up to measure and identify potential noise issues on both the exterior and interior of a vehicle during the development stage," the company says.

Notably, the facility will have space for four secure and confidential customer bays that can be used by third parties.

Honda is not the only company spending nine figures on new wind tunnels. Ford recently announced plans to build a new $200 million wind tunnel complex in Allen Park, Michigan.

