Honda kicks off CR-V production in Indiana

The CR-V is now manufactured in both Indiana and Ohio.

Honda has already expanded 2017 CR-V production to a second US manufacturing facility.The redesigned crossover is now rolling off the assembly line at Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, just a few months after gobal series production kicked off at Honda's Liberty, Ohio factory.The new CR-V is the first Honda SUV to to be built in Greensburg, Indiana since the plant first opened in 2008. It will be built alongside the company's second-best-selling nameplate, the Civic.The fifth-generation CR-V is off to a strong start, pushing January sales up by more than 52 percent. Honda claims the CR-V is the best-selling SUV in America over the past 20 years, nearly accumulating four million units since the model was first introduced in 1997.The company apparently does not believe two North American factories will be sufficient to keep up with demand, so the CR-V will also be produced at its Alliston, Ontario assembly plant.