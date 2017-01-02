Honda Marine unveils Acura NSX-ispired concept engine

  • Updated February 16, 2017, 2:37 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Honda Marine is hoping to bring a little of the Acura NSX to the water.

Honda is taking the idea of the Acura NSX supercar from land to water with a new marine engine concept at the 2017 Miami International Boat Show.

  • Acura NSX

  • MSRP

    $156,000

    MPG

    20/22

    city / hwy




Outboard boat engines aren't exactly known for their exterior design, but Honda's marine division is hoping to change that with a new motor that was partially inspired by the Aura NSX. In addition to adopting the NSX's sharp lines and Nouvelle Blue Pearl paint job, the outboard also features black honeycomb mesh and heat ducts borrowed from the hybrid supercar.

"The Honda Marine Design Concept Engine is a clear indicator that Honda is committed to the Marine business, continuing its legacy of innovation and groundbreaking marine products with a vision of what future Honda Marine power could be," said Will Walton, Assistant Vice President - Honda Marine.

Honda Marine doesn't currently have plans to put the NSX-inspired motor into production, but the company also hasn't ruled it out.

The marine engine concept isn't the first crossover between Acura and Honda Marine. The 3.5L V6 used in older generation MDX SUVs was actually used for the basis of Honda Marine's 3.5L V6 outboard motor.
  

