Honda planning new standalone hybrid, hybrid truck

  • Updated January 10, 2017, 2:02 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Insight's successor will arrive next year.

Honda will launch at least two new hybrid models by the end of the decade.

The first will be a dedicated hybrid, meaning it will be a new model rather than a gasoline-electric version of an existing model. Tentatively set to replace the Insight, it will use the two-motor hybrid tech that currently powers the Accord Hybrid.

We don't know whether it will resurrect the Insight nameplate. Honda promises that more details will be released in the coming months.

The two-motor hybrid drivetrain will also power a light truck, according to the Japanese company. The term "light truck" can refer to a SUV, a pickup, or a van. This is idle speculation, but Honda could be preparing a hybrid version of the Ridgeline ready to fight the diesel-powered Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon twins for the segment's fuel efficiency crown.

Honda wants two-thirds of its sales in 2030 to come from electrified vehicles. The company is consequently making large investments in electrified drivetrains.

"Half of the all-new models Honda will launch in the United States in the coming two years will be electrified vehicles," said Takahiro Hachigo, Honda's president and CEO. "In the long term, electrified vehicles are key to the future of carbon-free mobility," he added.

The hybrid model will be assembled in the United States, and it's scheduled to arrive in showrooms next year. Honda hasn't announced when we'll see the light truck.

Photo by Byron Hurd.

  

