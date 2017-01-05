Honda reopens Mojave Desert proving grounds with $25M upgrades

  • May 22, 2017, 12:22 pm
  • May 22, 2017, 12:22 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company also refurbished its 4.5-mile road course and 78.5-mile oval track at the Mojave Desert proving grounds.

Honda has completed $25 million in upgrades at its Mojave Desert proving grounds near Cantil, California.

The company all but abandoned the property several years ago after centralizing its testing operations in Marysville, Ohio. Reports suggest the 4,255-acre site went up for sale but never found a buyer.

The automaker late in 2015 announced plans to upgrade and reopen the facility for warm-weather testing. The property now includes a 1.3-million-square-foot vehicle dynamics area and a modified powersports complex that supports development of motorcycles and ATVs.

The company also hinted at resurfacing of the existing 7.5-mile high-speed banked oval track -- used for 200+ mph testing -- and 4.5-mile winding road course with 28 curves and six hills. All original and existing asphalt was recycled on site and used to help rehabilitate the facility.

Honda will continue to use its Ohio proving center concurrently with the Mojave Desert site.

