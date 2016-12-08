Honda Ridgeline first pickup to earn Top Safety Pick Plus rating

The truck was also one of just seven models to earn 'good' ratings for headlight performance.

Honda is celebrating the new Honda Ridgeline 's Top Safety Pick Plus rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Redesigned for the 2017 model year, the Ridgeline is claimed to be the first and only pickup to earn the TSP+ safety award. The latest Ford F-150 earns the same top marks in crashworthiness, but lags with 'poor' headlights and only a basic front crash prevention system.

The Ridgeline was one of just seven models to earn a 'good' rating in the IIHS' new headlight assessment program. To be clear, the impressive headlight assessment only applies to the LED projectors on the top RTL-E and Black Edition trims; the halogen lights for all other packages received a 'poor' rating.

In the challenging small-overlap test, the pickup's driver space held up well with a maximum intrusion of just 11 cm at the parking brake pedal. Dummy measurements indicated a low risk of significant injuries in an equivalent real-world crash scenario.

Honda's Accord Sedan and Pilot also received TSP+ awards for 2017, while the Accord Coupe, Civic Coupe and Civic Sedan received TSP ratings.