Honda Ridgeline first pickup to earn Top Safety Pick Plus rating

  • Updated December 8, 2016, 11:41 am
  •         by Justin King

The truck was also one of just seven models to earn 'good' ratings for headlight performance.

Honda is celebrating the new Honda Ridgeline's Top Safety Pick Plus rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Redesigned for the 2017 model year, the Ridgeline is claimed to be the first and only pickup to earn the TSP+ safety award. The latest Ford F-150 earns the same top marks in crashworthiness, but lags with 'poor' headlights and only a basic front crash prevention system.

The Ridgeline was one of just seven models to earn a 'good' rating in the IIHS' new headlight assessment program. To be clear, the impressive headlight assessment only applies to the LED projectors on the top RTL-E and Black Edition trims; the halogen lights for all other packages received a 'poor' rating.

In the challenging small-overlap test, the pickup's driver space held up well with a maximum intrusion of just 11 cm at the parking brake pedal. Dummy measurements indicated a low risk of significant injuries in an equivalent real-world crash scenario.

Get More Car Info

Honda's Accord Sedan and Pilot also received TSP+ awards for 2017, while the Accord Coupe, Civic Coupe and Civic Sedan received TSP ratings.

RELATED CONTENT
First drive: 2017 Honda Ridgeline [Review]
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h