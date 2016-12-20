Honda partnered with Microsoft to take the patients at Children's Hospital of Orange County on a virtual sleigh ride down "Candy Cane Lane," giving kids who may not otherwise have the opportunity a chance to experience a taste of the holidays.
Microsoft's contribution of Oculus Rift headsets allowed the kids to experience the sleigh ride in virtual reality. You can get a taste of it via this 360-degree youtube video:
The automaker's "Happy Honda Days" may be nothing more than an over-played winter advertising campaign to the old and jaded among us, but it's hard to argue with the results.
Check the video below to see the kids' reactions as they experience the ride first-hand.
