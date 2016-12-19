The sketch obscures the production model's overall shape, which seems more streamlined than the current model. Honda promises the redesigned minivan will be outfitted with new powertrains and a full suite of modern safety and convenience features.
The fourth-generation Odyssey is only five years old, but sales have declined by nearly five percent this year to around 110,000 units. The rival Toyota Sienna is also on the decline, slipping to 117,000 units in the first 11 months of the year, while the Chrysler Pacifica and Town & Country together approach 111,000 sales during the same period.
Honda's North American International Auto Show press conference is scheduled for January 9.
