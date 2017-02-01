Honda teases Super Bowl ad with mustachioed Steve Carell [Video]

The short clip does not say much, but Honda previously confirmed that it will use the Big Game to promote the 2017 CR-V.

Honda has released a teaser video for its upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

The short clip does not include any cars, instead focusing on a talking yearbook photo of a young Steve Carell.

"When you first start out, it's hard to know where you'll end up," Honda captioned in a Twitter post with the hashtag PowerOfDreams.

The clip does not shed light on what Honda product might be featured in the actual ad, but the company previously claimed it would use the Big Game to promote the 2017 CR-V, according to a statement cited by AdAge.

RELATED CARS 2017 Honda HR-V 2016 Honda Civic Coupe 2017 Honda Ridgeline 2016 Honda Civic Sedan 2016 Honda CR-V 2016 Honda CR-Z 2016 Honda Fit 2016 Honda Pilot 2016 Honda Odyssey 2016 Honda Accord Sedan

"With the largest audience and reach of any single television event, the Super Bowl is a platform befitting the CR-V's status as the best-selling SUV in America, and the perfect place to celebrate CR-V's 20th anniversary," the automaker said.