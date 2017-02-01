Honda teases Super Bowl ad with mustachioed Steve Carell [Video]

  • Updated February 1, 2017, 2:59 pm
  •         by Justin King

The short clip does not say much, but Honda previously confirmed that it will use the Big Game to promote the 2017 CR-V.

Honda has released a teaser video for its upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

The short clip does not include any cars, instead focusing on a talking yearbook photo of a young Steve Carell.

"When you first start out, it's hard to know where you'll end up," Honda captioned in a Twitter post with the hashtag PowerOfDreams.

The clip does not shed light on what Honda product might be featured in the actual ad, but the company previously claimed it would use the Big Game to promote the 2017 CR-V, according to a statement cited by AdAge.

"With the largest audience and reach of any single television event, the Super Bowl is a platform befitting the CR-V's status as the best-selling SUV in America, and the perfect place to celebrate CR-V's 20th anniversary," the automaker said.

  

