Honda to launch short-wheelbase Pilot next year, report claims

Now
Short-wheelbase Honda Pilot in the works?
Honda will introduce a short-wheelbase variant of the Pilot next year, according to industry publication Ward's Auto. A more affordable, five-seater Pilot will help Honda increase its share of the crossover segment. http://bit.ly/2oT8qLT
Oil prices continue to founder
Oil prices continue to drop as more and more investors back out of long positions thanks to an ongoing gasoline inventory surplus. Could this mean a milder summer bump at the pump? Reuters has the story. http://reut.rs/2pDePxs
Honda confirms March injury related to Takata airbag
Honda has confirmed that an injury reported in March resulting from an accident in Las Vegas, NV, is linked to a Takata-supplied airbag. The automaker confirmed that the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord was "seriously injured" by a rupturing airbag inflator, however the part in question was not installed by the manufacturer. Honda claims the part was sourced from a junkyard (or other parts recycler), Automotive News reports. http://bit.ly/2oPQNfX