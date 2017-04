Honda to launch short-wheelbase Pilot next year, report claims

A smaller, cheaper Pilot could help fill the gap above the CR-V.

Honda is reportedly preparing to launch a smaller version of its Pilot crossover.A short-wheelbase Pilot would serve as a two-row alternative to the current Pilot, which is only available in a three-row configuration, sources have told WardsAuto partner AutoForecastSolutions.Honda's smaller crossovers are taking full advantage of the segment's booming growth, with CR-V sales up by 32 percent in the first quarter and HR-V deliveries climbing by around 27 percent. Despite a complete overhaul for the 2016 model year, however, the Pilot has been lagging with a 12-percent drop this year.A SWB Pilot would presumably bridge the gap between the CR-V and the three-row Pilot, both in terms of size and price. The CR-V starts around $25,000, while the Pilot fetches more than $31,000.Adding a two-row Pilot would also help Honda emulate the crossover offerings of rivals.The latest report suggests a short-wheelbase Pilot is slated to enter production by September 2018 at Honda's Lincoln, Alabama factory.