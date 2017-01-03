Honda to promote 2017 CR-V in Super Bowl ad

  • Updated January 3, 2017, 12:45 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Honda is returning to the Super Bowl to advertise its all-new CR-V.

Honda has announced that its redesigned 2017 CR-V crossover will make its television debut on February 5 during Super Bowl LI.

This year's Super Bowl spot will mark the third time that the CR-V has been promoted during the big game; Honda aired its first Super Bowl CR-V ad in 1997 and most recently aired a spot in 2012 that mimicked the 1980s cult classic film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

"The Super Bowl is the appropriate stage to introduce America to the bold and sophisticated new Honda CR-V," said Susie Rossick, Assistant Vice President, Honda Auto Marketing. "With the largest audience and reach of any single television event, the Super Bowl is a platform befitting the CR-V's status as the best-selling SUV in America, and the perfect place to celebrate CR-V's 20th anniversary."

This year's Super Bowl is expected to draw more than 100 million viewers. Honda has not announced details of the commercial.

The 2017 Honda CR-V officially went on sale on December 21. The latest model is the fifth-generation of CR-V. Over its 20-year production run the CR-V has accumulated nearly 4 million sales, making it the best-selling utility model during that span.

