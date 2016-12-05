Honda's CES stage will include new concept car

  • Updated December 5, 2016, 10:40 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Honda is making plans for the upcoming CES in Las Vegas.

Honda has announced that "Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem" will be its core theme at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Honda is keeping the details of its CES display a secret until the start of the show, but the company says its booth "will feature interactive and immersive experiences designed to showcase a future technology path toward a redefined mobility experience."

Amongst that future tech will be a new concept vehicle called NeuV. Honda bills NeuV as an automated commuter vehicle with an artificial intelligence "emotion engine." No other details were given, but Honda did release a teaser image of the boxy show car.

Honda promises it will also use CES 2017 to "announce initiatives with startup companies and global brands that will create a more productive and enjoyable mobility experience." Honda will also unveil a motorcycle concept designed with the company's robotics technology at the annual show.

CES will kickoff on January 5.

  

