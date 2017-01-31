Honda's next S2000 to get turbo four with electric compressor, report claims

  • Updated January 31, 2017, 9:10 am
  •         by Justin King

An electric compressor could allow the resurrected model to achieve much higher power and better fuel efficiency, while virtually eliminating turbo lag.

Honda is reportedly developing a unique new engine for the oft-rumored S2000 revival.

The company had been considering the Civic Type R's 2.0-liter turbo mill, but an inside source now tells Car and Driver "but by 2018 that would be old news. We need to take things forward."

A report in Japanese magazine Holiday Auto alleges the focus has shifted to a unique two-stage forced induction system, combining a traditional exhaust-driven turbocharger and an electrically-driven compressor. The setup is expected to achieve much higher power output and virtually eliminate turbo lag, while also elevating fuel efficiency.

C&D's source suggests Honda's modern electrified turbo will be used on a longitudinally mounted 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine, likely to land north of 320 horsepower -- more than 80 horses above the retired S2000's naturally aspirated inline four.

Previous reports claim the new S2000 will be sized to compete with the fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata, though its new chassis is believed to support larger models such as a production car based on the Acura Precision Concept.

The S2000 is rumored for a 2018 unveiling, coinciding with Honda's 70th birthday.

  

