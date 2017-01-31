Honda's next S2000 to get turbo four with electric compressor, report claims

An electric compressor could allow the resurrected model to achieve much higher power and better fuel efficiency, while virtually eliminating turbo lag.

Honda is reportedly developing a unique new engine for the oft-rumored S2000 revival

The company had been considering the Civic Type R's 2.0-liter turbo mill, but an inside source now tells Car and Driver "but by 2018 that would be old news. We need to take things forward."

A report in Japanese magazine Holiday Auto alleges the focus has shifted to a unique two-stage forced induction system, combining a traditional exhaust-driven turbocharger and an electrically-driven compressor. The setup is expected to achieve much higher power output and virtually eliminate turbo lag, while also elevating fuel efficiency.

C&D's source suggests Honda's modern electrified turbo will be used on a longitudinally mounted 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine, likely to land north of 320 horsepower -- more than 80 horses above the retired S2000's naturally aspirated inline four.

Previous reports claim the new S2000 will be sized to compete with the fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata, though its new chassis is believed to support larger models such as a production car based on the Acura Precision Concept.

The S2000 is rumored for a 2018 unveiling, coinciding with Honda's 70th birthday.