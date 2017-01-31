HSV unveils LS9-powered GTSR W1

  • Updated January 31, 2017, 3:51 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

The ultimate Holden Commodore is here.

Confirming rumors that have been swirling for the last few months, Holden tuning shop HSV has unveiled the ultimate tribute to the popular Commodore with a fire-breathing version of the four-door sedan. Production of the Holden Commodore is scheduled to end by the end of 2017.

Known as the GTSR W1, the hopped-up Holden uses a 6.2L supercharged LS9 V8 borrowed from the last-generation Corvette ZR1. That means that this super sedan delivers 635 horsepower and 601 lb-ft of torque. Shifting through a six-speed manual transmission, the GTSR W1 should be good for a 0-60 run of just over four-seconds.

Other upgrades over the standard Commodore include a race-inspired SupaShock suspension system, 20-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R race tires, 6-piston AP Racing monoblock front calipers and a bi-modal twin-exhaust system.

The interior of the GTSR W1 features acres of Alcantara and a set of front racing seats.

Get More Car Info

Other details haven't been announced, but it is believed that HSV will produce just 250 units of the GTSR W1, each carrying a price tag of about $130,000.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h