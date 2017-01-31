HSV unveils LS9-powered GTSR W1

The ultimate Holden Commodore is here.

Confirming rumors that have been swirling for the last few months , Holden tuning shop HSV has unveiled the ultimate tribute to the popular Commodore with a fire-breathing version of the four-door sedan. Production of the Holden Commodore is scheduled to end by the end of 2017.

Known as the GTSR W1, the hopped-up Holden uses a 6.2L supercharged LS9 V8 borrowed from the last-generation Corvette ZR1. That means that this super sedan delivers 635 horsepower and 601 lb-ft of torque. Shifting through a six-speed manual transmission, the GTSR W1 should be good for a 0-60 run of just over four-seconds.

Other upgrades over the standard Commodore include a race-inspired SupaShock suspension system, 20-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R race tires, 6-piston AP Racing monoblock front calipers and a bi-modal twin-exhaust system.

The interior of the GTSR W1 features acres of Alcantara and a set of front racing seats.

Other details haven't been announced, but it is believed that HSV will produce just 250 units of the GTSR W1, each carrying a price tag of about $130,000.